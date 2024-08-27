Chicago Cubs Shockingly Place Long-Time Fan Favorite on Waivers
It's going to be an uphill battle for the Chicago Cubs to get into the playoffs, despite them still fighting to make a late-season charge.
Entering Monday, they were 5.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, and for all intents and purposes, their year is very likely going to be over on Sept. 29.
With that in mind, the front office is going to start making some decisions down the stretch that impacts the future viability of this team as they start eyeing ways to build a contending roster in 2025, something they failed to do this past winter.
Finances have been routinely discussed when it comes to the decisions that comes from the ownership group and front office, and on Monday, that seems to have been on full display again.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Cubs are placing fan favorite pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers.
Like the insider mentions, that will give other contending teams around the league an opportunity to bring in the left-hander for their playoff push.
The 35-year-old was a second round pick by the Detroit Tigers back in 2010. He came to Chicago ahead of the 2018 season in free agency when he signed a two-year, $10 million deal, but after recovering from Tommy John surgery all season, they dealt him to the Texas Rangers.
Smyly eventually threw his first pitch for the Cubs in 2022 when he signed a $4.25 million contract with them, and after posting a solid 3.47 ERA in 22 starts, they re-signed him on a two-year, $19 million contract with a mutual option for 2025.
The left-hander eventually moved into the bullpen last season after he struggled as a starter.
Chicago only used him as a reliever this year, and he performed well with a 2.84 ERA.
Now, Smyly will have an opportunity to sign with a contending team and be part of a championship run depending on who he ends up with.