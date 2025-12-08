Cubs Called Out Among Teams Chasing Top Japanese Arm

Many of the top free agents over the past several MLB offseasons came to the big leagues with zero experience playing in the United States aside from appearing in a World Baseball Classic.

These are the Japanese players who have been posted by their Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league teams over the past several years.

The most notable of these is Shohei Ohtani, who can arguably already be considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time. However, Ohtani has been in the league since 2018. More recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers have landed star pitchers Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both of whom were key pieces in them winning the 2025 World Series (Yamamoto was World Series MVP).

Some other notable Japanese players who have recently come to MLB are Pirates reliever Yuki Matsui and Mets hurler Kodai Senga. Of course, the Chicago Cubs have also capitalized on these talented players coming to MLB, as outfielder Seiya Suzuki signed with Chicago following the 2021 season, and Shota Imanaga joined the Cubs before the 2024 campaign.

Both Suzuki and Imanaga have found success with the Cubs. Suzuki is coming off a 2025 campaign where he hit .245 with an .804 OPS, 32 home runs, and 103 RBIs in 151 games. While Imanaga wasn't as good in 2025 as his stellar rookie 2024 season, he still posted a respectable 3.73 ERA in 144.2 innings pitched during the regular season.

This shows that Chicago is capable of helping Japanese players not only continue to develop but thrive once they begin playing on baseball's biggest stage. And this should set them up for more success in this current offseason.

Insider Links Cubs to Tatsuya Imai

On December 8, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman made an X post that read, "Cubs are among many teams showing interest in star Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai. Cubs have done very well in Japanese market — Imanaga, Suzuki, etc."

The Cubs have been linked to 28-year-old Japanese star pitcher Tatsuya Imai (who had a 1.92 ERA in 163.2 innings pitched in NPB last year) multiple times. But the fact that Heyman is highlighting the Cubs' past success in the Japanese market shows why they're uniquely suited to sign Imai this winter.

One would imagine that Chicago is also a player in signing Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami, two position players who will also join MLB teams this winter. But given the Cubs' biggest need is a frontline starter, it makes sense that Imai would be their top target.

