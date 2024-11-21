Chicago Cubs Should Consider Trade For Former Crosstown Rival
The Chicago Cubs desperately need someone to provide more offensive production at the hot corner and could look to make another trade to find results.
When a team is in fire sale mode, solid offensive options can be found for a great price.
The Cubs should take advantage of this with the Miami Marlins in limbo.
Jake Burger is one of the Marlins' more valuable trade chips right now and could bring in some talent for their struggling farm system.
Chicago needs a bat at third base despite trading for Isaac Paredes at the deadline, but they could bringing Burger, who has a lot of promise, based on the struggles their in-season addition had.
A potential deal between the two squads would see the Cubs sending over prospects Jonathon Long and Jaxon Wiggins to Miami in exchange for the slugger.
Burger was a first round draft selection by the Chicago White Sox back in 2017. He debuted in 2021 and immediately had a lot of promise.
The Marlins traded for him as a massive boost to the offense back at the 2023 deadline. Though he has done well with the team, he already looks to be on the wrong timeline for their plans. Shipping him out after a solid finish to this past season could maximize their return.
The 28-year-old started the campaign very slowly at the plate, but finished strong enough that no one will care this offseason.
Over his final 79 games of the year, he posted a great .279/.334/.551 slashing line with 24 home runs and 51 RBI. That's a 162-game pace of 47 and 105.
Even a fraction of that production would be a massive improvement.
Of course, as is common with great sluggers, he doesn't provide much on defense.
With Dansby Swanson able to supplement a bit of that, it would be worth the offensive upgrade to consider it.
Wiggins would be the more valuable of the two prospects included in the deal, the current No. 10 prospect in Chicago.
The 6-foot-6 pitcher was a second round draft pick last season and had an intriguing professional debut. He's a high-upside player but could be worth flipping if the Cubs feel like another elite slugger could push them over the edge into contention over the next two years.
Long is essentially a one-tool player, but that one tool could be very good.
His bat has been well above expectations already as former ninth round selection.
He posted an absurd .336/.446/.483 slash line over the final 40 games of the season and then kept that going with a .338/.425/.662 slash line in the Arizona Fall League.
While he is an exciting player there, he could be hard to get into the lineup anywhere outside of a designated hitter.
Miami would have a much easier time with that than Chicago will any time soon.
Matt Shaw is close to being ready for the Cubs but Burger provides some insurance and someone that can be used on the corner of the infield and as a designated hitter.