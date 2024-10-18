Chicago Cubs Should Pivot From Corbin Burnes and Sign This Left-Handed Starter
The Chicago Cubs will look for ways to improve during the offseason. They still have a long way to go to compete with some of the other top teams in Major League Baseball, and the winter gives them the best chance to complete that task.
Most of the talk during the early stages of the offseason has been centered around the Cubs improving their lineup.
There's no debate that their lineup is the biggest priority entering the winter, but it's also important to improve on the mound. Pitching wins games during the playoffs, and while their starting rotation was the strongest unit on the roster, they could use some help on that side of the baseball, too.
They've been linked to Corbin Burnes over the past few months, but paying a pitcher $250 million when they have the issues they do offensively wouldn't make much sense. If anything, Chicago should look for a cheaper arm to come in and give them valuable innings.
That's where a guy like Sean Manaea comes into play.
Manaea threw the baseball at an elite level during the 2024 campaign, reviving his career in a big way.
He has an opt-out at the end of the year, which could allow him to hit free agency once again. He'd be available on the open market if he opted out of his $13.5 million deal.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes he'll do just that.
"New York has received much closer to the version of Manaea who was a borderline ace with the Oakland Athletics, as opposed to the one who underwhelmed in individual seasons with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants before joining the Mets... So, Manaea will obviously opt out of $13.5 million in 2025. The Mets will likely counter by extending a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to him. He could either accept that and return to the Mets in 2025, or decline it and look for more total money over a multi-year deal in free agency. Having the qualifying offer attached to him, though, would mean any team other than the Mets would have to surrender draft compensation to sign him."
Manaea posted a 3.47 ERA, 3.83 FIP, 1.08 WHIP, and struck out 184 hitters in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
Adding another left-handed starter would be an interesting decision, as the Cubs' two best starters are left-handers. Still, it'd be tough to pass up on a talent like the Indiana native.
If they want to improve the No. 3 spot in their rotation, Manaea would be an excellent addition.