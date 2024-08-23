Chicago Cubs Should Reconsider Their Stance on Free Agent Superstar Slugger
The Chicago Cubs seem likely to be among the most aggressive teams during the MLB offseason.
Assuming they don't end up making an improbable run to get into the MLB postseason, Jed Hoyer and the front office will have a lot of work to do. They are not going to be happy with another season of missing the playoffs.
Hoyer has been very vocal about his goal to get the Cubs back into contention in 2025. In order to do that, he will need to make some moves and add more talent to the roster.
Obviously, the best free agent in the upcoming free agency class is New York Yankees' superstar outfielder Juan Soto. However, it doesn't sound like Chicago is currently considering making a push to sign him.
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic recently dropped a report about Soto and made it very clear that the Cubs are not expected to pursue spending huge money.
"Still, according to multiple conversations with people briefed on the team's discussions, there have also been no indications of the Cubs shifting gears from recent offseasons to begin aggressively spending at the top of the market, which would seemingly rule out a pursuit of the crown jewel of the upcoming free-agent class, Juan Soto ... Those expecting Soto to be part of the Cubs' offseason plans are likely to be disappointed."
Despite that report, Chicago should strongly reconsider its stance about Soto.
Why the Chicago Cubs Should Pursue Juan Soto Aggressively
There are a few reasons why the Cubs should alter their current line of thought and pursue Soto.
First and foremost, their lineup has been disappointing for a few years now. Soto is the kind of player that can single-handedly change the outlook for an entire lineup. He's simply that good and productive at the plate.
So far this season, Soto has hit 36 home runs to go along with 93 RBI, while batting .299/.430/.607. Those numbers would instantly take the Chicago offense to the next level.
Secondly, Soto would be a piece that they could build around long-term. He's just 25 years old and would be well worth a 10 or even 12-year contract. The Cubs would have the centerpiece of their lineup for years to come.
Finally, and most importantly, Chicago will need to go all-in if they want to win another World Series. They're not terribly far away from being a serious contender either.
Adding a bat like Soto and a high-level closer might be the two moves they have to make to become a contender.
Would they end up landing Soto if they decided to pursue him? There's a good chance that they wouldn't. But, the Cubs should try.
Hoyer and the front office have failed to be aggressive enough when it comes to adding talent. They simply haven't gotten the job done.
What better way to fix those shortcomings than to sign one of the best free agents that baseball has seen in recent history?
All of that being said, it's very unlikely that Chicago will actually reconsider and make a serious push to sign Soto. That being said, he would be a perfect fit for the team's needs and it would be wise to reconsider and give it a shot.