Chicago Cubs Should Still Pursue This Blockbuster Trade in MLB Offseason
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have a lot of options that they could explore this offseason to improve the roster and their playoff chances for next season.
While most of the offseason rumors so far have to do with the free agency market, the trade market is expected to be alive and well too. Making a trade for a high impact player seems much more likely for the franchise than signing a top-tier player.
Keeping that in mind, there are a few positions that the Cubs need to target upgrades.
Obviously, Chicago could use another big bat in the middle of their lineup. They could also use some depth at the catcher position.
Those two areas would be important to target help, but the Cubs desperately need a better closer. If they had been able to finish out wins during the 2024 season, they would have been a playoff team.
One name that they were linked heavily to before the MLB trade deadline was Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller. He is a trade target that Chicago needs to revisit this offseason.
At just 26 years old and with contract control, Miller would be a perfect target for the Cubs. He's the kind of player that a team should be willing to give up a big return to get.
Chicago has a lot of young pieces that could entice the Athletics to move Miller.
During the 2024 MLB season with Oakland, Miller ended up making 55 appearances. In those appearances, he compiled a 2-2 record to go along with a 2.49 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 28 saves, and just three blown saves.
Those are exactly the kind of numbers that the Cubs need at the closer position.
Miller is one of the most dynamic young arms in baseball. If Chicago was able to bring him onboard, their closer position would be fixed immediately and for the foreseeable future.
Looking at the pieces the Cubs have to move, a trade package with the Athletics would almost certainly be centered around either Owen Caissie or Matt Shaw. Chicago loves both of those players, but should be willing to part with one of them in a trade for Miller.
Other pieces would have to be included, but if the Cubs truly want to compete in 2025, Miller would be worth parting ways with a big trade package.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Chicago chooses to do at the closer position. Standing pat would be a massive mistake.
Trading for Miller would make them a much more serious contender in 2025 and would fix a glaring issue for years to come.