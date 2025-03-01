Chicago Cubs Skipper Says Starting Pitcher Will Miss Beginning of Season
The Chicago Cubs are still figuring some things out on the mound.
One of the bigger questions is who will round out the backend of the rotation.
Unfortunately, one of the favorites to be the No. 4 or No. 5 starter has been dealing with an injury this spring, and he will not be active for the beginning of the season.
While speaking with Marquee Sports Network, manager Craig Counsell revealed that Javier Assad is still coming back from an oblique strain he suffered at the beginning of camp which will put him on the shelf when the upcoming campaign gets underway.
"We have not thrown bullpens yet. Bullpens end of next week. But obviously, you know, this means he's gonna miss the start of the season," the skipper said.
Counsell added the team still wants to build him up as a starter.
This will elongate the process for Assad's recovery since he will have to throw multiple bullpen and live sessions before he can be ready to throw 75-plus pitches on a big league mound.
Assad started 29 games for the Cubs in 2024, so he was a favorite to earn one of the two open starting jobs in the rotation. In those 29 starts, he threw 147.0 innings, owned a 3.73 ERA, struck out 124 batters, walked 63 and held a record of 7-6.
The right-handed pitcher's xERA was more than a full run higher than his actual ERA, so that indicates a bit of luck on his end.
Still, he had a respectable season for Chicago and was expected to be an important piece for them during this important campaign.
Now, the Cubs will have to find an answer elsewhere with him missing time.