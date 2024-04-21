Chicago Cubs Skipper Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts About Veteran Starter
The Chicago Cubs have had an impressive start to their season considering they were down two of their starting pitchers because of injuries they picked up in spring training and on Opening Day.
Their rotation will get a boost following the return of Jameson Taillon who looked sharp in his 2024 debut when he allowed only one run on three hits over five innings of work.
As they wait for their ace Justin Steele to recover from his hamstring injury, they desperately need one of their veterans to find his form.
Kyle Hendricks has been completely overmatched during his five outings, allowing 28 earned runs on 37 hits and eight homers during his 21 innings pitched.
He's given the Cubs virtually no chance to win whenever he's scheduled to start.
There are thoughts that he should move into the bullpen at this stage of his career, but because of the injuries to their starting rotation, they didn't have the luxury of moving too many pieces around.
With Taillon back and Steele getting closer to returning, there's a chance that Hendricks could see a role change soon.
But, that is dependent upon his performance as manager Craig Counsell was brutally honest about what he's seen from the 34-year-old so far this season.
"Kyle's performance needs to improve. I think we're clear on that. We all agree on that and I think Kyle agrees with that," he said according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. "Kyle has to be at another level (with) his execution."
President of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, admitted there is a bit of a concern that their World Series hero might not be able to turn his performance around, but he still believes the righty will find something that makes him a solid option.