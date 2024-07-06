Chicago Cubs Star Cody Bellinger Gets Honest About Trade Rumors
The Chicago Cubs are hoping to turn their season around to start the month of July. Right now, they're on a two-game winning streak, which feels good compared to how they have played for weeks.
Due to the struggles they have been going through, the Cubs have been looking more and more like a potential MLB trade deadline seller later this month.
A few names have come up that could be trade candidates for Chicago. Cody Bellinger is the best potential name that the Cubs could place on the trade block.
If the front office decides to sell talent, Bellinger would have quite a few teams interested in acquiring him. He could net Chicago a nice return of young talent.
With his name swirling around in trade rumors, Bellinger opened up about the speculation. He's hearing the noise, but he's not allowing himself to dwell on potentially being traded.
“Feels like it’s a little different this year. But just like last year, I’m definitely not going to think about it. Like everything, it’s a distraction to what you need to accomplish. I won’t think about it. Just take it day by day.”
There have been some teams who have already been connected to Bellinger. The Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians, and New York Yankees are three of them.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bellinger has played in 75 games. He has hit .274/.334/.422 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI.
Those numbers would look great in quite a few lineups around the league.
Bellinger has had a bit of a down season so far this season. He has not been producing at the same level that he did a year ago. However, he has still been productive and has plenty of time to heat up in the second half of the season.
An added bonus for potential trade suitors is the fact that Bellinger does have two years left on his contract. He has opt-out options in each of those two years, but whoever acquires him will have a shot at getting a new deal done with him if he does choose to exercise an opt-out.
Expect to hear more rumors and news about the Cubs over the next two weeks. Bellinger could be on the move, but if he can help Chicago get back to winning he'll likely stay.