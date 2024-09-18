Chicago Cubs Star Rookie Continues Climbing Up Team Record Book
When the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga in free agency last offseason, no one knew how big of an impact he would have in his first MLB season.
Not only has he been a quality addition for the Cubs, he has become a legitimate rising superstar. He has put up amazing numbers in his first year and is expected to be a cornerstone for Chicago moving forward.
As shared by Marquee Sports on X, Imanaga is working his way up an impressive franchise record. Currently, he is tied for No. 4 among all Cubs rookie pitchers in strikeouts during a first MLB season.
He has recorded 170 strikeouts this year, including a season-high 11 strikeouts in his start on Monday.
Looking ahead to the future, Chicago will look to rebound in 2025 and get back into the postseason.
Jed Hoyer will need to get busy this offseason to add more talent. Imanaga will be a key part of the push to get the Cubs back into World Series contention.
During the 2024 MLB season as a rookie, Imanaga has started in 28 games. He has compiled an impressive 14-3 record to go along with a 3.03 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 6.1 K/BB ratio, and 166.1 innings pitched.
Chicago could not have asked for a better rookie season from their new ace caliber pitcher.
In the 2025 MLB season, the Cubs are projected to have an elite rotation.
Justin Steele, Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad are all penciled into the rotation. They are also being linked to some of the bigger starting pitchers that will hit the free agency market.
Craig Counsell and company have the talent to win, they just need to get the job done. Adding another big bat could help and a closer could be another need to address.
All of that being said, there are plenty of reasons for optimism in Chicago. The 2024 season has been frustrating and disappointing, but the franchise has some great building blocks in place.
Expect to see Imanaga work hard throughout the offseason and come back strong again in 2025. His rookie season is no fluke. He's a legitimate star and amid all of the criticism that Hoyer has received for his lack of moves, he's arguably the biggest win that has been made.