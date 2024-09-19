Chicago Cubs Starter Has High Praise for Farm System
The Chicago Cubs have yet to activate right-handed starter Hayden Wesneski off the injured list, but he is back with the team in anticipation of that. He did his rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa, and the righty came away with one big take away: the Cubs minor league system is good.
"I’m telling you right now – they have a lot of talent down there in the minors leagues. Good arms, but the young bats are what stand out to me," Wesneski said.
To his point, the team in Iowa is loaded. As it stands, the big standouts are Cade Horton, James Triantos, Moises Ballesteros, Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcantara and Owen Caissie. That's six top 70 prospects in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, on one team.
"I didn’t see [James] Triantos play – I wish I saw him play. But that man Owen Caissie, he acts very professional. I like the way he hits. It’s a good time just to watch him play baseball," he continued.
Caissie has been putting on a show in Triple-A this season. As a 22-year-old, the outfielder has slashed .273/.372/.476 with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs. Although Wesneski didn't get to see Triantos himself, he has also been fantastic in Triple-A.
In 26 games, Triantos has a .302 batting average with five doubles and a triple.
The other players on the Iowa Cubs that weren't given a shoutout by Wesneski have also been great. Shaw is hitting at a .298 clip with seven home runs in 31 games, Ballesteros has 10 home runs as a 20-year-old, Alcantara is hitting .292 with five home runs.
Horton is currently on the 60-day IL, but before he hit the injured list, he struck out 22 batters in 18 innings.
Chicago has been consistently rated as one of the top farm systems in baseball this season and the talent that is in Iowa shows why.
As for Wesneski himself, he is coming back from a forearm injury that his kept him out since July. On his rehab, he made four appearances and threw five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
In his major league appearances this year, he has been solid for the Cubs. In 25 appearances, including seven starts, the 26-year-old has thrown 61.2 innings while striking out 58 to the tune of a 3.94 ERA.
It has been a disappointing season for Chicago in their first year under Craig Counsell, but as many have thought, including Wesneski, there is a lot to look forward to in the very near future.