Chicago Cubs Starting Rotation Earns Somewhat Surprising Ranking
While the year as a whole has been largely disappointing for the Chicago Cubs, there have been some bright spots. They're getting overlooked due to the team's performance, but sometimes, it's important to take a step back and look at individual performances.
The Cubs' lineup has been their biggest issue for much of the season. If they did even half of what their starting rotation has done, the team's outlook would be much different.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, and Chicago has struggled because of it.
Still, it's an important step in the right direction that the Cubs rotation has thrown well. They've impressed many, including Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
Miller ranked the top 10 starting rotations right now, listing them at No. 7. That seems high, but it's not an outrageous thing to say they're one of the best 10 in the league.
According to Miller, they've gone 30-34 with 47 quality starts, a 3.81 ERA, and 9.5 fWAR.
"What's impressive about the Cubs starting rotation having a 3.81 ERA for the year is that it includes those seven starts within the first seven weeks of the season in which Kyle Hendricks was a complete disaster with a 10.57 ERA."
Chicago getting past Kyle Hendricks' struggles was impressive, as many others in the rotation picked up his slack.
Shota Imanaga has been as impressive as anyone, and Miller made sure to give him his credit.
"Shōta Imanaga had both a seven-run mishap and 10-run implosion to fall somewhat out of the running for an ERA title. Take those two duds out of the equation, though, and he has a 1.94 ERA in 19 starts. Paul Skenes is going to win NL Rookie of the Year, but it's criminal how quickly people just kind of forgot about Imanaga and what was an 0.84 ERA through the first nine starts of his MLB career."
Miller adding that it's surprising how quickly everyone forgot about how good he's been is interesting, as it does seem that way.
Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, so it makes sense why he's likely going to win the award. However, the Cubs ace has been lights out in most starts, too.
If the rotation continues to throw like this and the lineup figures it out, perhaps Chicago can sneak into the playoffs and make some noise.