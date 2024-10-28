Chicago Cubs Target Can Only Sign Minor League Deal Due to International Rules
If there's one area on the Chicago Cubs roster that doesn't need a drastic overhaul, it's their starting rotation.
The Cubs rotation wasn't elite by any means, but for the most part, they were more than good enough.
While they should look to improve their rotation if they can get an arm for a decent price, the focus should be on the offense this winter.
However, Chicago could do both. Options will be on the market to help them on the bump at a cheap price, and the club needs to target those players.
None would be better than Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
There are question marks about Sasaki, but none are about what he does on the mound. The right-hander would instantly become one of the top arms in Major League Baseball, but it's uncertain if he'll be posted.
Sasaki reportedly wants to pitch in Major League Baseball and will need the Chiba Lotte Marines to grant his wishes for that to happen.
If Sasaki did come over to MLB, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that he'd only be able to sign a minor league deal due to international rules.
"How much teams would be willing to offer Sasaki could depend on his medical reports as he didn’t pitch for two months in the middle of the year because of arm troubles, which limited him to 18 games and 111 innings. (He pitched just 91 innings in 2023 due to an oblique injury and has topped the 100-inning mark only once in his career.) However, he dominated down the stretch this season, averaging 100.5 mph with his fastball and reaching 103 mph. Since Sasaki is under 25, he would be subject to international bonus pool restrictions; if he’s posted after this season, he’d only be allowed to sign a minor-league contract, which is what Ohtani did with the Angels in 2017."
It's safe to say that if he were posted, Sasaki would be among the most sought-after pitchers on the market.
In fact, he might be a pitcher who every team in the league wants due to that cheap price.
A lot would have to happen, but it's clear how much signing him could benefit the Cubs. This wouldn't have any major effect on improving their lineup, and they'd also get a top-five pitcher in the world.
There wouldn't be much more the fan base or front office could ask for if that situation happened.