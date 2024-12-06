Chicago Cubs Target Max Fried Predicted To Sign $175 Million Deal
The Chicago Cubs haven't been quiet in the early stages of free agency, but it's tough to be impressed with anything they've done. Outside of the addition of Matthew Boyd, most moves have been marginal and shouldn't make a significant impact on the Big League roster in 2025.
Nonetheless, it's a somewhat positive sign that the Cubs front office is trying to improve, even if it's marginally. If they combine those marginal moves with big signings, things could be much different next season, which needs to be the goal.
Until Chicago's front office does anything of substance, there will be rightful questions about them improving in a major way. If they want to prove to the fan base that they're willing to do whatever it takes to win, they'll at least sign one big-name free agent.
Among the players they've been linked to includes Max Fried. Fried has been one of the top starters in Major League Baseball over the past few years, and if it weren't for him dealing with injuries, he'd likely be looking at a $200 million deal.
Even with those injuries, a $150-plus million deal is almost guaranteed for the left-hander, who deserves it.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released contract predictions for 10 of the best free agents on the market, including Fried. He predicted Fried would sign a $175 million deal over seven years.
"When healthy, Max Fried has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the past several seasons for the Atlanta Braves, and after dealing with some arm issues in 2023 he tallied 29 starts and 174.1 innings pitched in his contract year. Aaron Nola signed a seven-year, $172 million extension with the Philadelphia Phillies at the same age last winter, and while Nola has been more consistent and durable throughout his career, Fried is the second-best arm on the market right now and is capable of ace-caliber production."
$175 million would be more than a fair price. Diving into his numbers, it's tough to ignore the production he gave the Atlanta Braves.
Since the 2020 campaign, he's posted. 2.81 ERA, 3.11 FIP, 1.09 WHIP, and has struck out 624 hitters in 659.0 innings pitched. Those numbers rival many of the top arms in Major League Baseball in that span.
The one issue for the Cubs to consider with Fried is that he's a left-hander. Their rotation is already left-handed heavy, and signing him wouldn't change that.
One could argue that he's good enough to where it doesn't matter, but it's still something they should think about.