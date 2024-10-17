These MLB-Ready Chicago Cubs Top Prospects Absolutely Shined in 2024 Season
The Chicago Cubs narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024 and it's now time for the offseason. Free agency isn't here just yet, but that's what is next. Reflecting on this past season will happen, and although they missed the playoffs, the Cubs have plenty to look forward to in the minor leagues. With one of the best systems in baseball, MLB Pipeline has named two prospects who stood out above the rest on both sides of the ball.
On the offensive side, Matt Shaw is a name who has become a familiar one in Chicago. A former first round pick, the infielder has made it to the verge of his MLB debut after just two seasons in the minors.
Shaw continued to do what he does best in 2024, which is hit.
In 121 games, the 22-year-old slashed .284/.379/.488 with an .867 OPS to go along with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 71 RBIs, 31 stolen bases on his way to a Futures Game selection and a Southern League MVP award.
Shaw is a pure hitter who has done just that: hit his way through the minor leagues. The righty should be playing in the North Side in short order. He can play three different infield positions and will be able to contribute wherever the Cubs need him to. If he's called up early in 2025, it shouldn't be a shock.
On the mound, it's not the name most would expect. Cade Horton is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, but Pipeline saw someone who should be Chicago's best pitcher in 2024.
A lesser known prospect, Brandon Birdsell, was the choice.
Birdsell, a 24-year-old, reached Triple-A in his second season in the minors. In 26 starts, the right hander threw 135.2 innings with 134 strikeouts and a 3.91 ERA, both of which led all of Cubs' minor league pitchers.
The former fifth round pick can reach 99 mph and supplements it with an above average slider as well as a curveball and changeup.
Although not as highly touted as someone like Horton, Birdsell could make an impact in the rotation in 2025. He projects to be more of a back end of the rotation guy, but he can provide quailty innings and flashes two good pitches, at least.
The Cubs are eyeing an NL Central title next season. Both Shaw and Birdsell could help in that hunt, and that's not even getting into the rest of the system.