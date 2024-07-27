Chicago Cubs Trade for Bullpen Arm in Deal with Toronto Blue Jays
There is a lot of speculation about what the Chicago Cubs are going to do ahead of the trade deadline.
With them being out of the division race and 6.5 back from the final Wild Card spot entering Saturday, all signs point to them waiving the white flag and becoming sellers to get back more future assets.
It would be a disappointing result based on the expectations coming into the season, but the front office has to take advantage of this sellers' market.
But maybe Jed Hoyer didn't get the memo.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that the Cubs have made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire reliever Nate Pearson. The details have not yet been released.
Pearson was a former first round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2017 and was called up for his Major League debut three years later. He hasn't lived up to the billing during his time in the MLB, posting a career ERA of 5.21 in 93 appearances with five starts, but for Chicago, who desperately needs viable bullpen arms, they are taking a chance on him.
This is certainly an interesting move for the Cubs.
Bringing in someone like this is something that contending teams would be doing.
Perhaps that suggests they aren't going to start selling off as many pieces as originally expected, or maybe Hoyer saw an opportunity to acquire someone with two more seasons of club control and took it while still planning on moving their best trade chips.