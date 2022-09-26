Cubs Trail Phillies as Betting Favorites for Trea Turner

There have been multiple reports that the Chicago Cubs and shortstop Trea Turner have some "mutual interest" that could see the two sides unite in MLB free agency this winter.

Yes, the Cubs already have Nico Hoerner, but as a franchise you don't turn down one of the best talents of the generation simply because of Heorner. You find a new place for the youngster and you place Turner at the premium position and atop the lineup.

Apparently, many sportsbooks around the nation are taking this rumor seriously as Trea Turner has 4-1 odds to land in Chicago, the second best behind only the Philadelphia Phillies with 2-1 odds. The caveat is that these are the favorited teams IF Turner does not return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which grows increasingly likely as the season's end and free agency's beginning draws nearer.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts has already pledged to spend plenty of money this winter, essentially giving president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer free reign to make any acquisition(s) he feels necessary.

Chicago's window of contention is about to open and the team needs an identity. Yes, they have pitcher Marcus Stroman who is pitching like an ace, especially down the stretch. But aside from Willson Contreras, their offensive identity is limited to some promising prospects and Ian Happ.

Despite Conteras being a crowd draw, he isn't guaranteed to stay in Chicago after the season and he isn't the same type of attraction that Turner is.

As far as free agent fits go, Turner is the best of the bunch in terms of qualities the Cubs are looking for. Players like Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Justin Verlander don't quite fit with Chicago and where they are in their contention cycle. In that same vein, Nolan Arenado also doesn't make a great match.

That leaves Turner.

And the odds placed on him coming to Chicago agree.

