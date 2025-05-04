Chicago Cubs Veteran Reliever Hits Another Milestone in Return from Injury
If the Chicago Cubs want to win a World Series, it helps to have players that have done it before. Enter Ryan Brasier.
After the Los Angeles Dodgers designated him for assignment in January, they traded him to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash. The move was a way for the Dodgers to get something for the 37-year-old veteran. For the Cubs, it was an extra bullpen arm with a lot of experience in big games.
He helped the Dodgers win the World Series last season, and he bolstered the bullpen for the Boston Red Sox during their 2018 World Series run.
The hope for the Cubs was more of the same. And he made his season debut with the Cubs during their Tokyo Series in March against the Dodgers. He pitched in one game as he gave up two hits and an earned run in one inning. He struck out one and walked one.
But, since then, he’s been on the shelf. He was moved to the 15-day injured list on March 26 with a left groin strain.
He’s been working his back ever since, but he’s getting closer. Last week he was at the team’s facility in Arizona working out. Earlier this week he threw a bullpen.
On Saturday, he threw a live batting practice in advance of the Cubs’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Live batting practice is considered a key benchmark for a pitcher in their return from injury. It typically signals readiness to take on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Per MLB.com, he’ll be re-evaluated in the coming days as the Cubs want to see how he feels before setting the next step.
Brasier has never been an All-Star, but he’s been a reliable reliever since he made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2013.
In 298 career games, he is 10-8 with a 3.87 ERA. He has 282 strikeouts and 85 walks in 286.1 innings pitched.
The Cubs have put together a reliable bullpen, headed by Ryan Pressly as the closer and Porter Hodge, who became last year’s closer but has come to be a reliable set-up man. Brasier has never been a full-time closer, but he has 10 career saves and 63 career holds. He’s a pitcher the Cubs would love to be able to hand a lead to in the seventh or eighth inning once he returns.