Chicago Cubs Veteran Talks Possible Last Start With Team
One of the steadiest things about the Chicago Cubs over the last decade has been right-handed starter, Kyle Hendricks. An underdog who built himself into a Cy Young contender and helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908 has done nothing but throw quality innings in a Chicago uniform. However, his run on the North Side may soon be coming to an end, and he spent some time talking about it.
2024 has been a rough go of it for the 34-year-old. He was relegated to the bullpen in May after seven starts and soon returned but had trouble finding his groove this year.
In 29 appearances, he threw 130.2 innings to the tune of a 5.92 ERA, a 6.0 K/9 and a 4-12 record. Despite his season not going as planned, in true romantic baseball fashion, his possibly last start in a Cubs uniform at home was stellar.
In 7.1 innings, he held the Cincinnati Reds to just two hits and no runs while striking out two and walking two.
"It's obviously been a lot of build up to it, so I was definitely aware of it," he said of the outing.
As he looks towards the future, he spoke the Marquee Sports broadcast to give his thoughts.
"Again, yeah, the door's never closed, but just how things shakeout. This org is set up so good right now, we have so many good, young arms. That's been one of the coolest things to watch for me, all these young guys coming up, taking advantage of their opportunities. So, yeah, you just, you never know what's going to happen on the other side. Just get that moment, no matter what, it's been such an unbelievable ride here," Hendricks explained.
The Dartmouth grad is in the final year of his four year, $55 million deal that he signed and is set to be a free agent.
Hendricks mentioned the young arms coming up through the system, and that may be what keeps him out of Chicago going forward. Top pitching prospects in Cade Horton and Jaxon Wiggins will look to make an impact in the near future, as will Ben Brown, who has been out since July.
It's no secret that Hendricks wants to stay with the Cubs, he has made that very clear. It is now a matter if Chicago will want to bring back a franchise legend as he closes out his career, or if they want to look towards the future.