Chicago Cubs Will Reportedly Shut Down Star Reliever for Rest of Season
The Chicago Cubs were hoping that one of their star relievers would be back at some point this season, and preferably before the point where they have to make a decision about the direction this organization has to take ahead of the trade deadline.
Although it looks bleak at the moment, there is always a chance the Cubs could catch lightning in a bottle and go on a hot stretch of play that gets them right back into the playoff mix.
Having a reliable bullpen would go a long way in helping that.
Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Chicago is going to get their wish as Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reported they will likely shut down Yency Almonte for the rest of the year.
Manager Craig Counsell said the right-hander "didn't get great news in terms of continuing the throwing" and that he's weighing the two choices he has to make regarding to "strengthen or consider surgical option."
With either decision, that would cause Almonte to be out an extended period of time and probably not see him on the field again this season.
He first went down with a right shoulder strain and was placed on the 15-day IL back on May 11 that was retroactive to May 8. There was an expectation that the throwing program would have him back at some point in June, but when he suffered a setback, his progression stopped.
Almonte was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that also brought in Michael Busch.
Both players were expected to be major contributors for the Cubs this year, and it was looking like that would be the case for the veteran reliever as he posted a 3.45 ERA through 17 outings before he got hurt.
If in fact he does opt for surgery, Chicago will have him back in the mix since he has another year of club control in 2025.
However, this is another major blow for this team who has struggled mightily during the backend of games as a reliable option will likely not pitch again this season.