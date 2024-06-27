Chicago Cubs Writer Suggests Idea of Trading Nico Hoerner
The Chicago Cubs are slumping and have shown zero signs of being able to turn the season around. While they're not completely dead yet, they're quickly headed in that direction.
Many are starting to wonder whether or not the Cubs are going to be active ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month.
At one point, Chicago was expected to be a buyer. They had shown flashes of being a very competitive team, but needed some help. Now, there are legitimate reasons to believe that they not only won't be buyers, but could actually sell off talent.
Losing is one thing, but losing the way the Cubs are is another.
There is absolutely zero fire and passion being shown on the field. Players seem to have already given up on the season. Perhaps a shakeup is needed to get the franchise turned around.
One Chicago writer, Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib, has suggested that the Cubs could consider trading shortstop Nico Hoerner.
"Honestly, I personally don't see Hoerner going anywhere, so this is all likely a fruitless exercise. But it's at least worth starting to think about creative ways the Cubs could re-tool for 2025 if they continue their abysmal play in the coming weeks because one thing is clear: this is nowhere near a championship-caliber team."
While the conclusion was that Chicago likely won't trade Hoerner, it would make sense.
Hoerner is one of the only players that has legitimate trade value to bring something sizable back in return. He would have a long list of teams lining up with interest.
During the 2024 season, Hoerner has played in 71 games. He has hit .242/.333/.327 to go along with just two home runs and 18 RBI. Those numbers are a major dip from what fans have become used to seeing from the 27-year-old infielder.
Unfortunately, Hoerner is one of the players who has simply shown no fire. He hasn't looked anything like himself this season.
A trade involving Hoerner is very much unlikely, but this is where the season has gone for the Cubs. Blowing up the roster is actually sounding like a positive idea.
Hopefully, the team can turn things around in the coming weeks. But, if they can't, Jed Hoyer should absolutely consider shaking things up and making some tough decisions.