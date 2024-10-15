Could Another Top Prospect Be Chicago Cubs Answer in Their Bullpen?
Entering the offseason, Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts sent a letter to the fans that indicated he was disappointed in how things played out this year and stated it's time for them to return to championship contention.
Many fans view this as lip service considering that's what's been pedaled the past four winters when the Cubs have fallen short of the postseason, so until there is real action, like going over the luxury tax threshold to put together a contending roster, those words ring hollow.
Still, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has his work cut out for him entering the final year of his contract since another missed playoff appearance might cost him his job.
There are multiple areas Chicago can pursue to make them a more well rounded roster, and after two straight seasons where the bullpen has blown leads that have directly impacted the chances for them to make the playoffs, this should be something the front office looks to upgrade.
Hoyer has stated he feels like he didn't do enough to target ready-made relievers, so this could be an area the Cubs heavily pursue this winter, but there's also a chance they look at internal options to become key contributors for them out of the bullpen.
If that's the case, there could be one star prospect that fits the bill.
Jack Neely, ranked 18th in their pipeline, was acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline this season, and despite being overwhelmed during his six Major League appearances where he gave up six earned runs across his six innings pitched, he could be a real option they turn to in 2025.
In 39 outings in the minors this year, the right-hander was extremely impressive with a 2.89 ERA, striking out 79 batters across 50.1 innings pitched.
After getting his first MLB experience this past year, he now knows what he has to work on this offseason so he can get Major League hitters out at a high level like he has done consistently throughout his professional career.
There's a real chance Chicago leans heavily on Neely next season, adding him to the mix alongside their other young pieces who had a great finish to this campaign compared to how it started.
Fans would be much more comfortable knowing the Cubs are exploring options to bring in some established relievers, but even if that happens, the 24-year-old will likely be utilized often next season.