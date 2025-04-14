Cubs Boss Sees Worst Nightmare Come True with Justin Steele Injury
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced on Sunday that Justin Steele would miss the remainder of the 2025 needing surgery to fix lingering issues on his elbow and forearm.
This development is a nightmare for Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. Many have noted that Hoyer took a significant risk with the team's future by not backing up aces Shota Imanaga and Steele with a mid-rotation veteran arm.
While Hoyer made moves to strengthen a shaky bullpen by acquiring Ryan Pressly, he did little to bolster his starting pitching. The lone signing was a one-year deal for former Milwaukee Brewers starter Colin Rea.
Right now the Cubs lead the National League Central. After a 0-2 start in Japan, the North Siders have been playing well, mostly thanks to their league-leading offense.
It’s no secret that pitching let the 2024 Cubs down, and many are left wondering why an organization with a team capable of winning or dominating its subpar division failed to make the necessary moves to set itself up for success.
The Cubs do not have to contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers and their $331 million payroll or the New York Mets with their $321 million payroll. They just need to dethrone the Brewers, who have a payroll of $110 million.
According to Sportrac.com, the current Chicago roster ranks 11th in payroll at over $192 million. This comes from the third-largest city in America and a national fan base, supported by a lucrative TV contract and high attendance despite the April and May weather.
Additionally, the Cubs' current pitching rankings in Major League Baseball include 19th in ERA at 4.14, 22nd in WHIP at 1.36 and 24th in batting average against at .257.
How much more was expected from this group?
Counsell described Steele's injury as involving "lingering issues" in the forearm and elbow. How long have these issues been present? Hoyer would have had to known that one of his key pitchers was struggling.
Is this not an even stronger argument for securing an insurance policy at any cost?
This leads to the final question: Is this a colossal error by Hoyer or is he trying to swing with one arm tied behind his back?
The answer to that question may have already been hinted at in the offseason when Hoyer attempted to acquire Kyle Tucker but had to jettison Cody Bellinger.
Would the Cubs have been too left-handed with both Tucker and Bellinger, have too much power in the lineup, not good enough defensively or simply too expensive?
Might that have played a similar role with Steele? Perhaps the money to make that move just wasn't there? That may come back to haunt the Cubs.