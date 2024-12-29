Inside The Cubs

Cubs Flip Former Top Prospect to Marlins in Exchange for Veteran Utility Man

The Chicago Cubs have made another trade, this time shipping out one of their former top prospects to add a utility man that gives them more defensive options.

Brad Wakai

Iowa Cubs' Matt Mervis bats during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Des Moines.
Iowa Cubs' Matt Mervis bats during a game against the Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
The busy offseason for the Chicago Cubs continues.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, they have shipped out their former top prospect Matt Mervis to the Miami Marlins in exchange for utility man Vidal Brujan.

This isn't a deal that is going to make headlines, but it should give a little hint about how the Cubs foresee their roster being constructed this year and in the future.

First, when Chicago acquired Michael Busch last winter and he performed well in his rookie season, that pretty much ended the possibility of Mervis becoming the first baseman of the future despite him previously getting 116 at-bats across 36 games in 2023 and 2024.

The lefty slugger wasn't selected in the COVID-shortened 2020 draft before signing with the Cubs, but he worked his way up the ranks until he peaked at No. 7 in their pipeline.

A change of scenery could be what Mervis needs to get his career on track, and since the Marlins are seemingly going with a youth approach in 2025 and beyond, he could be given a major opportunity with that franchise.

This also suggest the Cubs could be seriously considering moving Moises Ballesteros to first base at some point in his career if he can't improve defensively at catcher.

A one-two punch of Ballesteros and Busch would be a great hitting combination.

The acquisition of Brujan gives them another option at multiple positions, too.

During his four-year Major League career, he has played everywhere in the field except for catcher, getting the majority of his defensive work at second base with 81 games. Shortstop and right field are the other two spots he's played the most, getting into 41 and 35 contests there respectively.

Chicago is not ready to commit to their star prospect Matt Shaw to take over third base just yet, so adding the utility man creates more competition for that spot.

