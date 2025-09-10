Cubs Legend To Retire With Team, Be Honored In Weekend Ceremony
The Chicago Cubs are bringing back one of the all-time fan favorites to Wrigley Field this weekend to honor his career and let him retire with the team he became an icon for.
According to both Jesse Rogers of ESPN and an announcement from the Cubs, former Chicago first baseman Anthony Rizzo is officially retiring after not playing all year and will honored this Saturday at Wrigley Field ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Notably, Rogers also revealed that Rizzo is going to be taking on an ambassador role with the franchise.
Chicago also released a video celebrating Rizzo's career and congratulating him on what was truly a legendary time in baseball and with the organization. The video features highlights from his first days with the team to playoff clutch moments and of course the World Series parade in 2016.
Rizzo's Contributions to 2016 Team Make Him Among Most Iconic Cubs
Rizzo spent 10 season with Chicago after they acquired him in a trade with the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2012 season. He remained with the Cubs until the trade deadline in 2021 when they shipped him off to the New York Yankees in a trade that sent Alexander Vizcaíno and current highly rated prospect Kevin Alcántara.
A three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner for Chicago during his career as well as three top-ten finishes for the National League MVP award made Rizzo a star, but it goes without saying that he will be most remembered for his key role in helping Chicago break the curse and end a 108-year World Series drought in 2016.
In the seven games to defeat the Cleveland Indians, Rizzo slashed .360/.484/.600 with nine hits after a stellar performance in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers as well. That postseason, he hit three home runs and five doubles, collected 18 hits, had 10 RBI and scored 11 runs.
During his Cubs career as a whole, he played 1,308 games and slashed .272/.372/.489 with 242 home runs and 784 RBI with an incredible bWAR of 37.1.
As one of the faces of the most iconic team in the history of the franchise, Rizzo will always be remembered fondly in the city of Chicago. Getting to honor him and end his career the right way at Wrigley Field is a moment that will be a special and emotional one for fans in the Windy City.
It should be a tremendous day this Saturday afternoon at the friendly confines.
