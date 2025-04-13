Cubs Make Franchise History With Dominant Beatdown of Dodgers
The campaign didn't start off the way the Chicago Cubs envisioned.
Traveling to Tokyo for a two-game showcase event that kicked off the 2025 Major League Baseball season, they dropped both contests against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
But with the second matchup between the two storied franchises taking place on the West Coast, the Cubs got their first taste of victory against the Dodgers with an emphatic 16-0 win on Saturday night.
In fact, it was a historic result for Chicago.
Per the Marquee Sports Network broadcast, that was the largest margin of victory at Dodger Stadium in franchise history.
It didn't look like it was going to be that way early on.
Michael Busch was able to put the Cubs on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, but with a bases loaded chance to extend the lead, the slugger was robbed of a grand slam in the third frame.
Chicago didn't score again until the sixth inning when Justin Turner singled home Busch, but it was the very next frame when the floodgates opened.
The Cubs plated five runs that inning to take a 7-0 lead, and in the top of the eighth when they tacked on two more, Los Angeles waived the white flag by putting position player Miguel Rojas on the mound to close things out.
The lineup took full advantage of that opportunity, proceeding to score five more in the top of the ninth to create the historic margin of victory.
While this was just one game and Chicago is 1-3 against the reigning champions on the season, winning by this much had to feel good after starting their year 0-2 at the hands of the Dodgers.
The Cubs will go for the series victory on Sunday with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball.