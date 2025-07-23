Cubs May Not Be As Enamored With Pirates' Mitch Keller As Originally Believed
The Chicago Cubs have one major need to address with the MLB trade deadline less than two weeks away: starting pitching.
Injuries have hit their rotation hard, with Justin Steele suffering a season-ending injury and Jameson Taillon currently being sidelined. Shota Imanaga missed a chunk of the campaign as well.
The Cubs have been fortunate to receive incredible production from Matthew Boyd and Imanaga when he has been healthy, but the rest of the group has left a lot to be desired.
More News: Cubs Unthinkably Find Themselves in Second-Place of NL Central
Colin Rea is the only starter outside of Boyd and Imanaga who has a bWAR above 0.0.
Ideally, Chicago would be able to acquire a front-line starter, someone capable of making postseason starts. But finding such a pitcher on the market ahead of the trade deadline is easier said than done.
Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins has been mentioned as a possible trade target, but his production has not warranted the asking price that will be attached to him.
More News: Cubs Have Clear-Cut Strategy To Execute Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Another popular name linked to the Cubs has been Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chicago has gotten an up close and personal look at just how good he can be, pitching his entire career with their National League Central rivals.
He would fit the bill as someone who has front-end potential and is more than a rental, under contract through 2028 after signing an extension that kicked in beginning with the 2024 campaign.
More News: Cubs Boss Reveals Long-Term Positional Plan For Struggling Rookie Matt Shaw
However, while many fans and analysts speculate about a Keller-to-Cubs deal, it sounds as if the club isn’t as keen on acquiring him as many thought.
“This isn’t to say Toronto is the front runner for Keller. The Mets and Yankees remain interested, as do the Cubs, although sources informed the Post-Gazette last week that Keller isn’t believed to be Chicago’s first choice,” wrote Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (subscription required).
That is an interesting bit of information because it sounds like the Cubs have their sights set on a different starting pitcher to boost their rotation.
More News: Cubs Predicted to Trade For Royals Ace Ahead of Next Week's Deadline
Chicago could always circle back to Keller if their other options fall through, but it won’t come cheap.
The Pirates aren’t going to strengthen a division rival who is already a few tiers ahead of them by addressing their biggest weakness without getting something significant in return.
The Cubs could very well have to part with a player such as Owen Caissie if they want to land someone of Keller’s caliber.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.