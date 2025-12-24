One Key Stat Is Fueling Belief In Owen Caissie’s Cubs Future

It’s almost as if Chicago Cubs fans begging for an Owen Caissie call-up manifested it on August 14. The timing was perfect.

The Cubs were in Toronto facing the Blue Jays. Caissie is Canadian and from Burlington, Ont., not far from the Blue Jays’ home at the Rogers Centre. His family got to see his MLB debut, and all they had to do was drive.

Caissie struggled in 12 MLB games and later suffered a concussion. But struggles aren’t uncommon for young players in their MLB debut. He went .192/.222/.346 with one home run and four RBI. The 23-year-old was five years removed from being a second-round pick of the San Diego Padres when he reached the Majors.

The promise of what he can do for the Cubs’ lineup is still there. If Chicago is unable to keep Kyle Tucker in free agency, Caissie likely shares time in right field with Seiya Suzuki. One statistic highlights why the Cubs have been so reluctant to deal the budding star.

Owen Caissie’s Big Offensive Number

MLB.com recently highlighted the best prospect statistic from each organization. For the Cubs, picking a stat for Caissie wasn’t easy. But the site selected his 139 wRC+, which stands for weighted runs created plus, which is an analytic that measures a player’s overall offensive production. A 100 wRC+ is considered the Major League average.

What’s impressive in the eyes of the analysts in the piece is that he built on his impressive 2024, when he was promoted to Triple-A for the first time at 21 years old. That season, he had a 115 wRC+. Per the MLB analysts, “Sometimes a young player can stall out when having to go back to repeat a level.”

Who is Owen Caissie? pic.twitter.com/Cxrrb7yEYn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 14, 2025

Instead, the left-handed hitting outfielder improved his numbers from year to year, even though he played in fewer games due to his promotion:

In 2024 — .278/.375/.472 with .847 OPS, 19 home runs, 75 RBI in 127 games

In 2025 — .286/.386/.551 with .938 OPS, 22 home runs, 55 RBI in 99 games

That’s what led the Cubs to finally promote Caissie last season. It’s also what has other teams asking about Caissie in trade talks. To this point, Chicago hasn’t gotten serious about moving him.

Caissie has been on a steady progression since he arrived in late 2020 in a huge trade package that helped the Padres acquire pitcher Yu Darvish. It feels like only a matter of time before Caissie has the kind of offensive impact Cubs fans have been begging for from the Top 100 prospect.

