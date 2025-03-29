Cubs Predicted To Lose Superstar Outfielder in Free Agency to NL Powerhouse
With the regular season underway for the Chicago Cubs, the franchise will be hoping to achieve a lot this year.
It was one of the best winters in quite some time for the Cubs, with the team widely being considered as one of the most improved this offseason.
Despite not making any major splashes in free agency, the team was able to improve drastically thanks to a couple of blockbuster trades.
With the new campaign under way, expectations are high for Chicago since they are expected to make the playoffs and win the National League Central with the current roster they have put together.
However, while the team is poised for success in 2025, they do have some looming concerns about top players who are in contract years.
Currently, while the Cubs have a lot of young talent on the team, they are also a group that is seemingly in win-now mode. When the season is complete, they run the risk of having their best player hit the open market in free agency, which is never ideal.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted the Cubs will lose their star outfielder, Kyle Tucker, in free agency next winter to the Philadelphia Phillies.
“After a strong season with the Cubs, Kyle Tucker signs a 14-year, $604 million contract with the Phillies in free agency. The deal includes significant deferrals.”
This is certainly something that will be on the mind of Chicago fans all year.
While the addition of Tucker has given the team a superstar, he is only under contract for 2025 and then will become a free agent.
Considering the amount of money that Juan Soto received in free agency this past winter, the bar has been set high in terms of contracts for elite outfielders.
While Tucker is hitting free agency a couple of years older than Soto, the new slugger of the New York Mets has set the market and the Cubs’ outfielder will benefit.
Depending on how the season goes for Chicago, the decision to trade for Tucker could be looked back on in a couple of different ways if he leaves.
If the trade results in postseason success, it will likely be deemed as a great decision. However, if the Cubs don’t make the playoffs or don’t have the type of success in October they are seeking, it could be looked back on as a poor decision.
Since Chicago hasn’t spent nearly as much money as the fan base would have preferred in recent years, the likelihood of them spending $600 million on their star outfielder seems low.