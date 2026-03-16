Why Alex Bregman Didn't Play for Team USA vs Dominican Republic

Chicago Cubs fans have seen plenty of representation at this year’s World Baseball Classic, especially from Team USA.

Not only is manager Mark DeRosa a former Cubs player, but the roster includes more than a few current and former Northsiders.

For starters, Kyle Schwarber was a key piece to Chicago’s World Series title in 2016. Brad Keller is another former Cub on the roster, having pitched with the team as recently as last season before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency.



Of course, both Pete Crow-Armstrong and the newly signed Alex Bregman are the current players representing the team.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Although Crow-Armstrong has earned his spot over Byron Buxton as the first choice selection at center field for Team USA, many fans were surprised to see Bregman benched for Team USA’s semifinal match versus the Dominican Republic.

Given that Bregman started three out of four games in Group Play and the USA’s quarterfinal game against Canada, why was he omitted from Sunday’s lineup?

Well, the simple answer is statistics. Manager DeRosa benched Bregman in favor of Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson.

Henderson's dominance of Severino

Henderson was put into the lineup due to his incredible career success against Dominican right-hander, Luis Severino, who was called on for the start by manager Albert Pujols.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Henderson has dominated Severino when the two have squared off in the big leagues, having tallied seven hits in nine career at-bats, including one home run and four RBIs.

Bregman's preseason struggles

Bregman’s preseason struggles also played a factor in his benching against the Dominican Republic. In four games played, Bregman has yet to get anything going, hitting .182 with an OPS below .700.

Ultimately, the decision worked out well for Team USA, as Henderson went 1-for-4 but got to Severino again, hitting a solo home run to tie the game in the fourth inning.

However, given Bregman’s struggles and Henderson’s clutch hitting, it remains to be seen whether or not Bregman will start for the United States in the championship game.

Alex Bregman | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Considering both Henderson and Bregman bat from different sides of the plate, the pitching matchup will likely play a huge factor in the decision.

That said, Team USA has yet to find out its opponents, as Team Italy and Team Venezuela do not play their semifinal match until Monday night.

Either way, Bregman’s playing status will be worth monitoring as the United States hope to capture their first WBC title since 2017.