Cubs Pull Ahead of Several NL Contenders in Latest Power Rankings
The Chicago Cubs have put together an exciting campaign in 2025 just two months into the season.
Pete Crow-Armstrong has become one of the funnest players to watch in baseball. With a .282 batting average, .886 OPS, 12 home runs, and nine stolen bases, his blend of speed and strength makes him pound-for-pound one of the most complete players in all of baseball.
Matthew Boyd is having a career year at 34 years old with a 2.98 ERA. His surprising emergence could not come at a better time, with Chicago dealing with several key pitching injuries to Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, among others.
Although the bullpen could still use some work, the Cubs have proven that they have what it takes to make it to the World Series. And people are starting to realize that.
Where Chicago Cubs Land in This Week's Power Rankings
CBS Sports' Matt Snyder released his MLB Power Rankings and placed Chicago at No. 5, up three spots from the previous list. They're ranked ahead of National League teams like the Philadelphia Phillies (No. 6), San Diego Padres (No. 8), and San Francisco Giants (No. 10) — all teams most fans would consider either true contenders or at least firm playoff teams.
Snyder notes that the Cubs' great offense and "leaky" bullpen are relatively constant, the starting rotation is the biggest factor that can determine the teams' success. Not only has Boyd stepped up, but Colin Rea is having a late-blooming break out year of his own at 34 with a 2.38 ERA.
It feels like Chicago is a couple shroud bullpen moves away from being one of the most complete teams in baseball. If the offense keeps up the pace they're on and guys like Boyd and Rea can stick to just 80% of what they've done this year so far, there's no limit to what they can accomplish.