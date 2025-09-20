Cubs Second Baseman Nico Hoerner On Verge Of Increasingly Rare Feat

Nico Hoerner is hitting .301, just behind Trea Turner’s .305 for the NL batting title.



With 9 games left, Nico will likely get about 35 at-bats. To finish with a .306 average over Turner (who may not return from injury), he needs 14 hits in 35 AB—a .400 pace down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/JqGoPxh3uL