Cubs Send Former Top Prospect Back To Triple-A After Getting Shelled by Yankees
The Chicago Cubs headed into their final series before the All-Star break feeling good about how they have performed during the first half of the season.
But the New York Yankees gave them something to chew on in Game 1 of their matchup.
The Cubs were destroyed by the Yankees, 11-0, with old friend Cody Bellinger getting his revenge by setting Major League Baseball history with three homers in the first matchup against his former team.
More News: Cody Bellinger Gets Revenge on Cubs by Setting Major League Baseball History
Chicago shouldn't panic about the result, but they did make a roster decision.
According to an announcement made by the team, Jordan Wicks wase optioned to Triple-A Iowa with Brooks Kriske being called up as the corresponding move.
This doesn't come as a huge surprise.
Wicks was lit up New York on Friday night, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits in three innings pitched, striking out four but also walking one.
More News: Cubs Listed As Trade Fit for $120 Million Red Sox Superstar in Unique Position
The timing of this outing comes at a poor time for the left-hander.
Called up on July 4 in the hopes that he would stabilize things on the pitching staff, the former top-five-ranked prospect in their pipeline has not lived up to that billing.
More News: Cubs Prospect Could Be Key to Landing Pirates’ All‑Star Ace
Wicks, after getting off to a great start in his Major League career during 2023, has posted a 6.13 ERA in his 15 outings (10 starts) since the beginning of the 2024 campaign.
Kriske was signed to a minor league contract this past offseason, and he's had one outing with the Cubs this year where he threw two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.