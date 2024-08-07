Cubs Star Closer Could Miss All of 2025 After Undergoing Tommy John Surgery
Coming into the 2024 MLB season, Adbert Alzolay was expected to be a star closer for the Chicago Cubs.
Unfortunately, that did not end up being the case.
Alzolay was only able to pitch in 18 games before hitting the injured list with what was diagnosed as a forearm strain. At the time, his struggles were attributed to that injury with the hope he could return later in the year.
Instead, he was transferred to the 60-day IL in early-June. It was reported that he would undergo some sort of season-ending surgery on his arm, but now it's been revealed that it will be the Tommy John procedure.
Now, as shared by Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune, the team could be without Alzolay for the entire 2025 MLB season.
Obviously, this is a massive blow for a team that has already had major struggles at the closer position.
Last year, Alzolay was an elite closer.
He appeared in 58 games, compiling a 2-3 record to go along with a 2.67 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, a 5.2 K/BB ratio, 22 saves, seven holds, and just three blown saves.
Even getting that kind of production this season could have made a major difference in where the Cubs find themselves now. They have struggled mightily to close out wins all season long.
Looking ahead to the MLB offseason, Chicago may need to look at closer options.
With Alzolay potentially missing all of 2025, they can't afford to go into the year with the same situation they have had this season.
Among the potential names that will be available in free agency are Kenley Jansen, Aroldis Chapman, Paul Sewald, and Carlos Estevez. They could also consider exploring a trade for a star closer like Mason Miller.
All of that being said, this is a brutal and disappointing update on a player who had worked hard to become a key piece for the bullpen.