Cubs' Star Wears Shirt in Support of Wife and USA Soccer's Mallory Swanson
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is looking to return on Tuesday, giving Craig Counsell a much-needed bat to add to the lineup. Counsell, who's managed as well as anyone could hope for, has put the Cubs in a position to find success if they can continue playing the way they have.
Factor in all the injuries they've dealt with, Chicago should only get better as the season progresses.
Swanson, who did struggle a bit before hitting the injured list, is one of the better shortstops in baseball when healthy. He was named an All-Star twice and has two Gold Gloves, a valuable professional who should be a difference maker for the Cubs.
His wife, Mallory Swanson, is a member of the Chicago Red Stars and the United States Women's National Team. Both Mallory and Dansby are two of the biggest stars in the city, making it an even better pairing for the athletic duo.
Prior to the Cubs game on Sunday, the right-handed hitter was seen wearing a shirt supporting his wife, reading "Mallory Swanson Is Good At Soccer" on the shirt.
Mallory's indeed a star when it comes to what she does on the pitch.
When she debuted for the USA Team, she was the youngest player to debut since Heather O'Reilly in 2002. In her first appearance, she made her presence felt, scoring a goal in the 83rd minute.
The Red Stars have played well, sitting in fifth place in the NWSL with 16 points. The 26-year-old UCLA product has been a major help, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists during her eight matches.
With the tough life of being a professional athlete, Dansby and Mallory have done everything they can to be there for each other when they're competing at the highest level.