Cubs Viewed as Landing Spot for Switch-Hitting Silver Slugger
The Chicago Cubs are off to a solid start in 2024 and are still squarely in the playoff picture, currently just half a game outside of the division lead.
Though there aren't a lot of holes in the batting order right now, they could still be on the prowl in the trade market.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly lists the Cubs as one of the teams expected to go after Josh Bell from the Miami Marlins.
Bell had gotten off to a solid start in 2024, but has cooled down to a screeching halt with a .200/.300/.329 slashing line right now.
It's hard to buy too much into anything happenining in Miami, so a slow start shouldn't necessarily scare away a team from trading for him.
The 31-year-old has been a fairly consistent player despite the fact that a new team would be his fifth since 2022. That jarring number is less of an indication of his level of play and more about him being in bad situations.
The problem about targeting a first-baseman and designated hitter is the emergence of Michael Busch and even Garrett Cooper.
Both players are on uncharacteristic hot streaks right now, batting over .300. Busch could be the real deal given his age, but it would be shocking to see Cooper not see a big decline soon.
Even with those two guys in the lineup, it wouldn't be a terrible decision to bring Bell in.
At worst, it would add some flexibility to the lineup and some insurance for some players that are on unexpected streaks right now.
At that point, the biggest question just becomes 'How much do we want to pay for that?' Both in a financial sense and in a prospect sense. If it becomes a bidding war, it probably isn't wise for Chicago to go all out on a rotational hitter.