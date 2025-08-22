Inside The Cubs

Cubs vs Angels Preview (8/22/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers & How To Watch The Cubs Game Today

The Chicago Cubs begin a west coast road trip that will take them to three cities for nine games to wrap up the month of August.   

Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) smiles during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) smiles during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs head west to face the Los Angeles Angels to start a long road trip that will take the franchise to three cities to wrap up the month of August.

The Cubs (73-55) are seven games back in the National League Central Division after winning three out of five games against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. A sweep of the rare five-game series would have helped the Cubbies considerably, but they remain in control of their playoff destiny when it comes to the wildcard, where they lead by 5.5 games.

Chicago will play three games against the Angels. After a day off on Monday, the Cubs will head to San Francisco for three games with the Giants before going to Colorado for three games with the Rockies. That last game is set for Aug. 31 and precedes a return to Wrigley Field to host the Atlanta Braves to start September.  

Here is the preview for Cubs vs Angels, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels

Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie slides into home while wearing a white jersey and blue helmet
Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Game Day: Friday, Aug. 22

Game Time: 8:38 p.m. CT / 6:38 p.m. PT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KLAA 830, KWKW 1330 (Angels)

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

Friday’s Probable Pitchers

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown throws while wearing a gray uniform with Chicago on the front
David Banks-Imagn Images

Cubs: TBA

The Cubs don’t have a probable starter for Friday, but for good reason. After playing five games in four days, the rotation is used up. Chicago started Cade Horton on Monday, followed by Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon who pitched in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Colin Rea threw on Wednesday and Shota Imanaga threw on Thursday.

Horton is nursing a blister on his pitching hand, but even if he was ready, he wouldn’t be available as he won’t be on normal rest until at least Saturday. The best potential option to start is right-hander Ben Brown, who has been a starter and a reliever this season. He pitched on Sunday against the Pirates, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 2.2 innings. He struck out four and walked two. He’s the most well-rested pitcher that isn’t in the rotation.

Angels: TBA

The Angels haven’t announced a potential starter, either. Los Angeles was off on Thursday after wrapping up a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The most likely option is right-hander Tyler Anderson, who started on Saturday against the Athletics and would be the next starter up. He would be pitching on an additional day of rest. He took a loss in that start against the Athletics, as he pitched four innings, giving up three hits, four earned runs and five walks against one strikeout.

Cubs Injuries

Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Soroka (41) throws while wearing a white jersey and blue hat.
David Banks-Imagn Images

IL, 10 or 15-day

Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return Aug. 24): Amaya escaped serious injury after what looked like a gruesome collapse while trying to reach first base in a game last week.

Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is playing catch and preparing to ramp up a throwing program.  

IL, 60-Day or season-ending

Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.

Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.

