Departure of Chicago Cubs Veteran Pitcher in Free Agency Receives So-So Grade
The 2024 season was a difficult one for Chicago Cubs veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.
He struggled mightily, which resulted in manager Craig Counsel removing him from the rotation for a few weeks from the middle of May through the middle of June. The righty made five relief appearances between starts on May 17th and June 19th.
Hendricks remained in the rotation for the remainder of the campaign, but his production did not improve.
Overall, he made 29 appearances with 24 starts, throwing 130.2 innings and recording an ugly 5.92 ERA. It was by far the worst season of his career, as his previous worst season-long ERA was 4.80 in 2022.
2024 was the first time in his career that the veteran recorded a negative WAR, coming in at -1.6.
Given the underwhelming performance, many people wondered whether the Cubs would bring him back as a free agent. After 11 seasons with the franchise, his time in Chicago came to an end early in free agency.
He was the first Major League player to sign a deal with a new team, signing with the Los Angeles Angels. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
David Schoenfield of ESPN gave the move a grade of C, as his new team could view him as an innings eater, albeit with limited upside.
“Those numbers do suggest that he might be cooked as he enters his age-35 season, but it's worth a $2.5 million flyer for the Angels to see if he can help a rotation that ranked 28th in the majors with a 4.97 ERA…
He posted a 4.73 ERA over his final 17 starts after rejoining the rotation on June 19 -- that wouldn't do much to improve an Angels rotation, but it suggests he can perhaps contribute as a back-end starter,” the MLB exper wrote.
Hendricks will provide the Angels with some veteran leadership as well, something youngsters Caden Dana and Samuel Aldegheri would benefit from.
It is the end of an era for the Cubs, as the veteran was the longest-tenured player on the team. He ends his career with 276 appearances with 270 starts and a 97-81 record. Across 1580.1 innings, he recorded a strong 3.68 ERA and 1,259 strikeouts.
Hendricks will forever be remembered for the contributions he made to their 2016 World Series team, which snapped the franchise’s 100+ year championship drought.