Despite Recent Promotions Chicago Cubs Remain Among Best Farm Systems
The Chicago Cubs had one of the most famous rebuilds in baseball history that led to a World Series with stars like Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and more. After their World Series, it took them a bit to get back on track in terms of their farm system. Now, over the last few drafts, they have slowly built their system back into something to be excited about.
Due to their efforts, they were ranked as the eighth best farm system in baseball by MLB Pipeline.
After being ranked number two in the preseason, their fall is due to four of their top 100 prospects graduating this year, headlined by Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Although the Cubs don't have any top 20 prospects at the moment, the top of their system is still deep enough to keep them in the top ten. With three top 40 prospects, as well as three others in the top 100, they have a balanced system.
An important component to Chicago's system is how close their top guys are. Their top six prospects are all in Triple-A, meaning they are closer than ever to making an impact. Their top two players in Matt Shaw and Cade Horton have moved quickly and performed everywhere they went.
Shaw has been a steady hitter and will be a big part of the Cubs future, possibly at third base depending on what they decide to do with Isaac Parades. Horton will fill right into the rotation when the time comes, having multiple plus pitches.
While the Major League roster might seem a bit crowded, players like Owen Caissie and James Triantos will soon be a big part of the team. Moises Ballesteros looks to be the future at catcher in Chicago, as well.
However, this isn't a top heavy system. Sure, a new addition like first round pick Cam Smith helps, but the depth is there.
Jaxon Wiggins, a right handed pitcher, made a huge leap in the rankings from the preseason and has been striking out over a batter per inning. Ronny Cruz, a 17-year-old shortstop, has all of the tools to blossom into a big time player.
The biggest notable deficiency is the lack of top end pitching currently in the system behind Horton. While scouts are high on Wiggins, he is not nearly the caliber prospect of Horton. Yet, there are plenty of exciting bats to go around.
The Cubs have done a miraculous job of turning their farm system around in such a small amount of time. Despite their regression from the previous ranking, it is still a deep system full of exciting and toolsy players.