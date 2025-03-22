Did Cubs Really Trade Away a 60 Home Run Hitter for One Season of Kyle Tucker?
As spring training wraps up, Major League roster spots are filling up, and the Chicago Cubs are facing the reality of their Kyle Tucker trade.
After a strong abbreviated season in the minors last year, the Cubs' first-round pick of the 2024 draft, Cam Smith, is going off for his new team in spring training, leaving Chicago fans in a state of disbelief.
The Houston Astros are seriously considering a Major League roster spot for their newly-acquired talent, while the Cubs are working out a way to use Tucker in their favor for one year before he hits free agency.
If the Astros go against past form and place Smith on their Opening Day roster rather than sending him to Double or Triple-A, Tucker, and the team as a whole, would have to put together a fantastic showing this season based on the potential that the rising superstar has.
Things are getting so hype for Smith that there are those who are deeming him to potentially be the next 60-homer player in The Show.
Tucker has become a perennial MVP candidate the past few years once he hit his prime, but there is a chance Smith becomes the next megastar in the sport based on how people are viewing him right now.
If Chicago doesn't extend Tucker, and if they don't have a successful year, seeing their former prospect become the face of a different franchise would be a tough pill to swallow.
Until Smith has some years under his belt in the Major League, the value of the trade will still be up in the air, but Cubs fans can't help but feel the sting of regret while reading about Smith's spring performance.
At the time of writing, the 22-year-old has recorded a .419/.500/.871 slash line, completely blowing away expectations during his first Major League camp.
It will also be interesting to see what position Smith plays.
During his tenure in Chicago, he was viewed as a third baseman long term, something which likely made the front office more comfortable giving him up in the package to land Tucker since they already have top prospect Matt Shaw positioned at the hot corner.
But Houston is experimenting with using him in the outfield, something the Cubs could have benefited from if they kept him since it's not a given they'll get more than a year of Tucker.
Still, this is all conjecture at this point.
Without a concrete answer about Smith's future, Chicago can rest easier knowing Tucker should make a notable difference for them in the upcoming campaign, potentially being a driving factor in them getting into the playoffs.
However, if Smith is as capable of big-league stardom like the new hype is suggesting he could be, then the Cubs will have to wallow in this decision for years to come.