Former Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher Agrees To One-Year Deal With Division Rival
The Chicago Cubs have had a strong offseason, making quality signings while also improving the bottom line of their team via trade.
Over the past few years, they have had quite a bit of roster turnover, especially in the pitching department.
One of the players they moved on from was starter Jose Quintana, who spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Cubs before moving on.
Quintana will now return to the National League Central, however, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers per Robert Murray of FanSided.
Quintana has played for a litany of other teams over the course of his 13-year career, including the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and most recently the New York Mets.
Now at age-36, he will add another team to the list as he looks to continue a strong stretch of baseball since 2022.
2024 was a very solid season for the veteran. He started all 31 games he played, and in 170.1 innings pitched, he had a 3.75 ERA, 1.250 WHIP and 135 strikeouts to 63 walks with 22 home runs allowed.
The last three seasons have been kind to him as well, with a 2.93 ERA in 2022, and a 3.57 in 2023, showing that he can still produce when asked to at the highest level.
Now, he joins a Brewers organization notorious for quality pitching development, and given their current situation, Quintana may end up being the fifth starter and facing Chicago at some point this year if he makes their active roster.