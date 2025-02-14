Former MLB Executive Dubs Chicago Cubs Blockbuster Best Trade of Offseason
Former MLB Executive Jim Bowden has released his MLB offseason awards, and he revealed that the signature move of the Chicago Cubs' winter stands as his favorite trade any team made to improve its roster.
Writing in The Athletic, Bowden recognized the deal that brought star outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago from the Houston Astros as what he believes will be the single most impactful trade for the team that made out better in the move.
Bowden, the former senior vice president and general manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, pointed out that while the Cubs parted with some value in the deal, he does not see the package of Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski as approaching the impact that Tucker could have in 2025.
"The Cubs did a phenomenal job in acquiring Tucker, one of the top 10 position players in the game, who at 28 is a 181 OPS+ bat and a legitimate five-tool player," Bowden wrote.
According to Fangraphs, Tucker is modeled by Steamer projections to produce a triple slash of .277/.366/.503 for Chicago while accruing 4.9 wins above replacement worth of overall value.
Those numbers would represent a regression from Tucker's gaudy 2024 numbers as a member of the Astros, but it's worth noting that Daikin Park in Houston represents a more favorable offensive environment than does Wrigley Field.
While Bowden is almost certainly correct in his assertion that Tucker will add far more value this coming season than what the Cubs gave up, the long term promise of a prospect like Smith has a chance to haunt Chicago if the team is unwilling or unable to come to terms with Tucker on a contract extension that would prevent him from leaving the team as a free agent next winter.
Tucker is set to be one of the premier free agents available in November, and he is the exact level of player that is able to command a contract exceeding $300 million in value on the open market.
While the Cubs may not be willing to make an offer enticing enough to get Tucker to forego that possibility, they knew that when they made the move to bring him in.
Chicago badly needed an impact bat to take its lineup to the next level, and they got exactly that. Tucker is the sort of hitter capable of transforming a team's fate, and he would certainly prove Bowden correct if he can get the Cubs back to the postseason.