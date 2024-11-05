Four Chicago Cubs Players Elect Free Agency in Surprising Moves
What the Chicago Cubs decide to do this offseason will go a long way in determining if they are going to become contenders in 2025 since there are still clear areas they could upgrade.
First, they got some huge news when Cody Bellinger opted into his player option, keeping power within their lineup while also maintaining a versatile defender who can play across the outfield and at first base.
The Cubs also reunited with one of their former relievers, bolstering a bullpen group ahead of next season that will surely be under the microscope again after another year where they blew too many games that came back to haunt them.
However, Chicago will also be searching for replacements on their 40-man roster after Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reported that four players, catcher Christian Bethancourt and pitchers Yency Almonte, Enoli Paredes, and Colten Brewer, elected free agency after being outrighted.
The trio of Bethancourt, Almonte and Brewer were all arbitration eligible with them projected to receive contracts that were roughly $2.5 million, $2.2 million, and $800,000 respectively. Paredes is out of minor league options, so if he were sent down for any reason in 2025, he would be eligible to be claimed off waivers.
The decision to not bring back Almonte is the most interesting one.
Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deal that also brought in Michael Busch, the reliever had a solid showing to begin his tenure with a 3.45 ERA and 118 ERA+ across his 17 outings and 15.2 innings pitched, but after being sideline with a shoulder injury on May 8, he eventually underwent surgery that kept him out for the rest of the season.
Still, at 30 years old, Almonte has proven to be an above average reliever in the sport with a 105 ERA+ over his seven seasons, so deciding to not bring him back for that price when there are still clear needs in the bullpen is surprising.
Bethancourt was a late-season addition, and despite performing well at the plate during his time with the Cubs, history has proven that isn't sustainable for an entire campaign.
Brewer had given up 13 earned runs in 20.2 innings pitched before fracturing his hand after punching the dugout wall in frustration when he was pulled out of a game in July.
So, while Chicago added a bullpen arm, they also lost three, something Jed Hoyer will have to address this winter again.