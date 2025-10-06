How To Watch Cubs vs Brewers As Chicago Seeks Win In Critical NLDS Game 2 Showdown
The Chicago Cubs are not at a do-or-die point. But they really don’t want to go back home down two games to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Game 2 of their National League Division Series with the Milwaukee Brewers is set for Monday. Thanks to a fortuitous off day, the Cubs have had Sunday to think about what went wrong and how to fix it. It also gives Chicago’s bullpen a bit of a break after starter Matthew Boyd couldn’t get out of the first inning.
Chicago lost that game, 9-3. The Cubs needs some length from their ace, Shota Imanaga, and more power. The Cubs hit three home runs on Saturday.
Here is a preview of the game.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Monday, Oct. 6
Game Time: 8:08 p.m. CT
Watch: TBS/HBO Max
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs).
Where: American Family Ballpark, Milwaukee
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (0-0, 4.50 in postseason)
Imanaga made his postseason debut in the NL Wild Card series last week and will throw on normal rest. Imanaga took a no-decision against the Padres, as he threw just four innings. He allowed three hits, two runs and one home run. He walked two and struck out three. Chicago ended up losing that game.
In the regular season, he went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA, as he missed more than a month with a hamstring injury. He made 25 starts, struck out 117 and walked 26 in 144.2 innings. Batters hit .218 against him and he finished with a 0.99 WHIP.
Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby (5-2, 2.16)
Ashby is not new to the postseason, but his experience is limited. He has four playoff appearances, with a 9.00 ERA in four innings. Last season he allowed three hits and two runs in one appearance without recording an out.
He was rock-solid in the regular season, going 5-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 43 games, but only one start. He had 76 strikeouts and 24 walks in 66.2 innings. He can give the Brewers a little length. But the limit is probably two innings, based on what he did in the regular season.
MORE: Why The Chicago Cubs Aren't Panicking After Game 1 Loss vs Brewers
National League Division Series
(best-of-five)
No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers
Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3, Saturday (Brewers lead series, 1-0)
Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, 8:08 p.m. CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, 4:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 4: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Thursday, 8:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11, 3:38 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News