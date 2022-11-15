How the 2016 Cubs Were Dismantled

Jason Heyward was released Monday morning, as the Chicago Cubs lost yet another link to their former World Championship team.

Now only one Cubs player from that team remains, but Kyle Hendricks is fading. Nearly 33-years-old, Hendricks is playing a game that has passed him. Pitchers don't average 87 mph on their fastballs anymore.

Even in his prime he was a relic more of a time when the game was more simple, but now more than ever, he's a dinosaur playing a game meant for humans. Evidenced by his paltry ERA totals over his past two seasons (4.78), Hendricks looks like a link to the past.

He's the last Cub to have played with Dexter Fowler and Jason Hammel, Aroldis Chapman and David Ross.

It feels strange to say, because the title was only six years ago as of November 2022, but the Cubs' championship feels like a dream out of the past with all its pieces scattered to the wind.

Fowler, Hammel and Chapman were the first big pieces to leave. All three were free agents that offseason and signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, respectively, while Ross traded dancing on the mound for Dancing with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Jorge Soler was shipped off to the American League Central Royals, so the Cubs could have their turn with Wade Davis, though Soler would go on to make his own postseason magic half a decade later.

During the 2017 trade deadline, the Cubs looked to make more room for future star Willson Contreras by trading away NLCS-hero Miguel Montero for cash considerations.

That offseason, the trickle continued, as Jake Arrieta left for a lucrative free agent deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, one that ended sour for both parties, while John Lackey decided to hang up his spikes at season's end after a dismal 2017 National League Championship Series.

The core, however, was still intact. The 2018 Cubs were one of the best iterations of that dynasty, winning a National League second-best 95 games on the backs of Javy Báez, Ben Zobrist, Anthony Rizzo and Contreras. The heroes of 2016 were still the heroes of 2018.

Though it didn't seem like it at the time, that offseason was the beginning of the end. For the first time since 2014, the Cubs failed to make the postseason. They underperformed their run differential while arms like those of Jon Lester and Craig Kimbrel showed serious signs of age.

Finally that offseason, the Cubs casted off Addison Russell, following a domestic abuse incident during September 2018 — the offseason Chicago lost the heart and soul of its championship team too. At age-38, Zobrist finally decided to call it quits, hanging up his spikes for the last time.

Though the Cubs would again make the playoffs in 2020, it was a hollow success. They were swept out at home by the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card round in front of an empty Wrigley Field.

No fans got to witness Kyle Schwarber's last game as a Cub, as he was promptly non-tendered that offseason. Nor did anyone see Jon Lester throw his final pitch in blue pinstripes. Both signed with the Washington Nationals in 2021.

Coming into 2021, the young core that won the World Series still held strong in the clubhouse. Contreras, Rizzo, Bryant, Báez and Heyward still remained.

As late as June 24 that year, the Cubs still led the National League Central. Perhaps those fan favorites would get contract extensions and remain Cubs for their careers. That was before the collapse.

June 25 was the beginning of an 11-game losing streak, and by July 31, they had plummeted from the roof to the floor while fourth place in the NL Central, 11.5 games out of first place.

Thus, the Cubs Red Wedding began.

Rizzo was the first to go, leaving Chicago for New York, bringing back prospects Kevin Alcántara and Alexander Vizcaíno.

The next domino was Báez, who was bundled with Trevor Williams to bring back the Mets' top prospect in Pete-Crow Armstrong.

Finally, 2015's Rookie of the Year and 2016's MVP, Bryant left for San Francisco. Though he brought prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Killian to Chicago, those didn't fill the hole that trio left in the hearts of every Cubs fan.

Still, by 2022, a motley crew remained in the clubhouse. General manager Jed Hoyer elected not to trade Contreras at the deadline, though there was a deal in place.

Instead, he and Heyward slowly faded, getting home send-offs at the end of the regular season. Contreras became a free agent Nov. 6, while Heyward was granted release Monday.

Hendricks remains, the lone figure from those glory days.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!