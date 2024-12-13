Insider Has Heard Houston Astros Won't Trade for Chicago Cubs Star Cody Bellinger
Before Cody Bellinger joined the Chicago Cubs, he was a big part of the success the Los Angeles Dodgers had found.
His play slowed down during his last few seasons with the Dodgers, but when he was at his best, many considered him one of the premier talents in Major League Baseball.
He won an MVP Award, World Series, and much more during his time in Los Angeles.
The left-handed hitter had to take a one-year prove-it deal with the Cubs in 2023, where he revived his career with a .307/.356/.525 slash line, 139 OPS+, and 26 home runs.
Bellinger was later re-signed by Chicago in the 2024 offseason, a deal that included a player option for 2025 and 2026. He opted into his deal for the upcoming campaign and will be paid $27.5 million for his services, a contract the Cubs now want to trade.
The Houston Astros would be an ideal landing spot for the 29-year-old, but his previous comments about the team's cheating scandal could make things difficult.
Bellinger believed the Astros stole a World Series from the Dodgers.
"Those guys were cheating for three years," Bellinger said, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "I think what people don't realize is [Jose] Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in 2017. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us. But it's over."
In addition, he took a personal shot at the players on the roster, which includes guys who still play for Houston.
"I lost respect for those guys," Bellinger said. "I would say everyone in The Show, in the big leagues, lost respect for those guys."
While Chicago should eventually find a deal for the Arizona native, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported that he's heard the Astros don't want to trade for him because of his previous comments.
"I'm also hearing weird things that Houston won't trade for Bellinger because of things he said about the cheating scandal seven years ago. Meanwhile, the Astros won't trade Tucker to New York because of the rivalry that happened there, they won't deliver him to a rival."
The Cubs might very well have to remove one ball club from their list of potential suitors despite how much sense the fit makes on paper.
There's still a scenario where Bellinger could end up in Houston.
If the Astros believe he'd be a player who could help them win, these are grown men who can handle this situation.
Putting their differences aside might not be easy, but if the goal is to win a World Series, apologies might have to be given out.