Insider Reveals What Substantial Moves Chicago Cubs Must Make This Offseason
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have begun a very interesting offseason for the franchise.
After a few years of coming up short and frustrating seasons, the Cubs are being looked at as a team that could get very aggressive. However, their recent history has tempered expectations.
Chicago has not been aggressive over the past couple of offseasons. They have made some fringe moves that have improved the team, but not enough to get back to being a contender.
No one knows what the Cubs are going to do this time around.
Some believe that Hoyer and company are going change directions and get aggressive. Others believe that it will be more of the same and that Chicago will opt to stay relatively quiet this offseason.
Only time will tell, but one MLB insider has an idea that would fire up Cubs fans.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes that Chicago should look to add two star players this offseason.
"The Cubs have built a competitive team but now need to build a contending team — and that will mean adding stars to their roster this winter. This offseason has started well for them: Center fielder Cody Bellinger opted into his contract for 2025 and manager Craig Counsell is upgrading his coaching staff. Now the Cubs must focus on adding a star player to the middle of the lineup and improving their bullpen with more quality and depth. They have some leeway on the position area of a star because so many of their players have positional flexibility."
No fan would be upset to see Bowden's suggestion end up becoming a reality.
If the Cubs want to be a contender, Bowden was right on the money with his two areas that the team should target. They need a big bat to produce more runs and they need a closer or at least an elite bullpen arm.
Thankfully, if the front office decides to get aggressive, there are plenty of great options available in free agency. Chicago has the money to make two big moves.
All of that being said, all fans can do it wait and see what the Cubs choose to do. In an ideal world, Hoyer will be able to make a couple of high impact moves.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the team in the coming days and weeks. There's a chance that we could see Chicago swing big on some major names.