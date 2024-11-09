Jed Hoyer Likely Won't Do This One Thing in Chicago Cubs Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs have an interesting offseason on their hands.
For the second straight winter, the ownership group and front office has explicitly said they are disappointed in the result from the previous year and are focused on building a contender.
Yet, for the second straight offseason, the Cubs won't be willing to spend at a high level to truly do what it takes to upgrade this roster at positions of need.
They have already bowed out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, and despite some rumors about them eyeing starting pitching, it doesn't seem like they are willing to hand Corbin Burnes the amount of money it would take to land him.
Chicago did get some huge news when it was announced that Roki Sasaki will officially be posted this winter, allowing them to go after an international player with superstar potential who the organization has extensively scouted.
But there are more areas that need to be improved.
Bullpen is at the forefront of everyone's mind again after it was known the relief staff needed to be improved heading into this past campaign but Jed Hoyer didn't do enough to boost that unit, prompting them to struggle again and cost the team important wins that came back to haunt them.
Hoyer admitted he should have done more, which is a good sign for what might take place during this cycle, however, it's once again sounding like the Cubs are going to be conservative in that market.
"How do you allocate those dollars as safely as you can? The bullpen dollars are more volatile. You're more likely to find impact in the bullpen in minor-league free agency or in a small trade or a waiver claim," he said per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.
Instead of thinking the problem came from their lack of high-end talent, Hoyer thinks it was the lack of depth that was the issue.
While that certainly played a role because of all the injuries they suffered, it was still clear they didn't have one or two established guys they could reliably turn to when they needed to get out of a jam.
Fortunately, Chicago isn't coming into the upcoming season with the cupboard bare.
They were able to finish with the 12th-best bullpen ERA and seem to have more depth than they had before, but not going after some elite arms in free agency could come back to bite them for the third straight year.