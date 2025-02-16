Jed Hoyer Makes Shocking Revelation About Chicago Cubs Owner's View on Finances
The Chicago Cubs were shockingly in the running for Alex Bregman.
They came up short in the sweepstakes to land the elite third baseman, a result that wasn't a surprise when remembering their stance on the luxury tax, and one that became obvious when details about the various contract offers made to Bregman were revealed.
He eventually signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox that has opt outs after each season and deferred money attached for 2025.
The Cubs reportedly offered him four years and $115 million, something that paled in comparison compared to what else was on the table.
It was another reminder that this big-market club doesn't operate in that manner under the ownership of Tom Ricketts, something that has frustrated fans during this prolonged stretch of missing the playoffs.
Jed Hoyer discussed the Bregman situation, and in a shocking revelation, he openly shared what Ricketts told him when it came to his stance on deferred money.
That just makes zero sense.
Deferrals are an advantage teams can use to bring in elite players, something that is at the forefront of discussions based on how the Los Angeles Dodgers have used it to their advantage when putting together their roster.
For Chicago, and Ricketts especially, to have this stance is mind boggling.
Teams should be doing whatever it takes to build a contender, especially one like the Cubs who have started to come out of their miniature rebuild with enough talent in place to compete for a division title and battle in the playoffs.
Adding Bregman would have been the final cherry on top for the strong offseason that Hoyer has put together with the limited resources at his disposal.
But, Ricketts showed again that winning will only come on his terms, and one that makes him comfortable in regards to finances.