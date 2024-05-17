Legendary Announcers Team Up For Cubs-Cardinals Game
When it comes to baseball announcing, the names Buck and Caray are royalty.
Chicago Cubs fans and St. Louis Cardinals fans are both familiar with Harry Caray, who called Cardinals games from 1945 to 1969 and Cubs games from 1982 to 1997. He also worked for the Oakland A's and Chicago White Sox in between.
From 1954 to 1969, Jack Buck was Caray's radio broadcast partner with the Cardinals. Buck replaced Caray as the team's play-by-play announcer when Caray was fired and remained at the mic for decades.
Both delivered countless iconic calls during their careers (both of which spanned more than 50 years) and are rightfully regarded as two of the greatest baseball broadcasters of all time.
Fittingly, they both had children who followed in their footsteps. Jack's son Joe has been broadcasting since 1989, primarily in baseball and football. Like his dad, he also called St. Louis games for years before becoming a national broadcaster and ultimately moving away from baseball.
Meanwhile, multiple generations of Carays have carried the torch. Harry's son Skip, grandson Chip and great-grandson Chris all became baseball broadcasters. Chip picked up where Harry left off after his grandfather passed away, working for the Cubs from 1998 to 2004 before moving on to the Atlanta Braves and now the Cardinals.
While Jack Buck and Harry Caray worked countless games together, now Joe and Chip will get a chance to do the same.
Bally Sports Midwest, which airs Cardinals games, announced on Thursday that Buck and Caray will call the May 24 series opener between St. Louis and Chicago at Busch Stadium together. There will be no former player in the booth -- just the two of them for one game only.
Buck hasn't called an MLB game since Game 6 of the 2021 World Series, when Caray's Braves beat the Houston Astros to clinch the championship, stepping away from baseball to focus on football. He previously worked for the Cardinals from 1991 to 2007.
Buck and Caray didn't overlap with the Cardinals, but now they're finally getting to call a game together. It's about time.